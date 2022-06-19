Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.15. 114,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 64,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

About Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

