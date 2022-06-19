MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading Down 0.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €161.95 ($168.70) and last traded at €163.25 ($170.05). Approximately 361,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.00 ($170.83).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €188.48.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.