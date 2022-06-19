MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading Down 0.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €161.95 ($168.70) and last traded at €163.25 ($170.05). Approximately 361,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.00 ($170.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €188.48.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

