MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

MLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MeridianLink by 111.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNK opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.66.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

