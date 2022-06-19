MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,220.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 13,933,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,148,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,687,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,201,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,210,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,792,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,475,000 after purchasing an additional 663,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.