MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.