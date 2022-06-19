Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 3,834,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)
