Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 2,553,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,012,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Missfresh by 467.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Missfresh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

