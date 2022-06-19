Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Up 4.6%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 39,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 167,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on MODD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Modular Medical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Modular Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.