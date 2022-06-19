Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.84. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

