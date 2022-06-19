Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. 69,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 230,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.15 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
The stock has a market cap of C$126.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
