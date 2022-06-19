MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MP opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

