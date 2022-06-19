Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.10 ($3.23) and last traded at €3.10 ($3.23). Approximately 2,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.13 ($3.26).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.39 and its 200 day moving average is €3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and a PE ratio of -238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Multitude alerts:

Multitude Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.