Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.10 ($3.23) and last traded at €3.10 ($3.23). Approximately 2,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.13 ($3.26).
The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.39 and its 200 day moving average is €3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million and a PE ratio of -238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Multitude Company Profile (ETR:FRU)
