NBC Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.77 (OTC:NCXS)

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of OTC NCXS opened at $51.00 on Friday. NBC Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00.
About NBC Bancorp (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NBC Bancorp (NCXS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NBC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.