NBC Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.77 (OTC:NCXS)

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of OTC NCXS opened at $51.00 on Friday. NBC Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00.

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

