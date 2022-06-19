Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLLSF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.