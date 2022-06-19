Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.80

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €52.80 ($55.00) and last traded at €54.62 ($56.90), with a volume of 705924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €55.60 ($57.92).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($86.46) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

