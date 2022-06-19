Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 5,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOPMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

