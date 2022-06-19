Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading Up 4%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 17,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 37,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

NWITY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 505 ($6.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

