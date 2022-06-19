NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) vs. Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) Critical Review

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Vasamed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 86.35 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.14 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Vasamed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Vasamed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

