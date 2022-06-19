NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Head to Head Contrast

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroPace and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 186.28%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -85.42% -47.77% -26.60% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 2.74 -$36.08 million ($1.73) -2.91 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

