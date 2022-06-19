Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.71. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 1,236,662 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 26,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,702 shares of company stock valued at $311,182. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

