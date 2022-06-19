nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 91.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.28.
About nmcn (LON:NMCN)
