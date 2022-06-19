Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYXH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of NYXH opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $37.00.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.