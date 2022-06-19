Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYXH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYXH opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

