Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

