ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. ON24 has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of -0.07.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,621 shares of company stock valued at $444,460 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in ON24 by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,524,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

