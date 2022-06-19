OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Stephens lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OncoCyte (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
