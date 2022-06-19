Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ONTX stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

