Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Stock Price Down 4%

Orange Belgium S.A. (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Orange Belgium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38.

Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. It provides mobile telecommunication, broadband internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. The company also provides connectivity and mobility services include big data and the Internet of Things.

