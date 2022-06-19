Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Down 3.8%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.
About Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orca Energy Group (ORXGF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.