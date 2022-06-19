Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Down 3.8%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

About Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

