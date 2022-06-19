PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGS. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after buying an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

