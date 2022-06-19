Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.24 and last traded at C$27.36. Approximately 908,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 522,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.11.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.