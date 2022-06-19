Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

