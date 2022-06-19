PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.72.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE:PMT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
