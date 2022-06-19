PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

