PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $443,000.

