PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 0.5%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 3,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCielo (PCLOF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.