POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 341,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.