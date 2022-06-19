POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.