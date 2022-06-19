PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter.

PWSC opened at $12.18 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

