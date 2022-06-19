PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

PREKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PREKF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

