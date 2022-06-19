Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.89.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.