Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$142.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

PBH stock opened at C$90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$101.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$90.42 and a 1 year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 90.85%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

