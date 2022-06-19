PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Shares Down 3.2%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 45,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

