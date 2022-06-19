PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading Up 4.1%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 30,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Get PureBase alerts:

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.