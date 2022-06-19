Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.04. 814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.96% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.