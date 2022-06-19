Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 2,395,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,445,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNGY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

