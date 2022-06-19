Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Trading Down 2.6%

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 2,395,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,445,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNGY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

