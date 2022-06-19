Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.21.

RL opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

