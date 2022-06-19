Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.28). Approximately 3,055,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,462,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.90 ($1.26).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Reach from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 135 ($1.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £331.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.99.

In other Reach news, insider Jim Mullen purchased 80,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($120,218.73).

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

