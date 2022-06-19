Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLLMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

