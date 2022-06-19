Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 1.3%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.21. Approximately 180,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 354,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

