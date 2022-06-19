Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,660 ($92.97).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($90.54) to GBX 7,700 ($93.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,018 ($73.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,172.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,106.87. The stock has a market cap of £43.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,337.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,607 ($80.19).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($75.42), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($581,728.15).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

