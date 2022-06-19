Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $536.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.05.

Shares of REGN traded up $24.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $523.29 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

