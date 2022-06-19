Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 19th (AAMC, AAU, ACY, AMPE, ATRS, EPAY, IIN, JOBS, LPTH, MBRX)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

