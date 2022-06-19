Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 33,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

